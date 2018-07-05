Tri-City Striders competing in Regional Championships

After competing in 10 track meets in the Southeast, the Tri-City Striders have qualified to represent Alabama in the USATF Regional Championships at Middle Tennessee State University.
The competition started Thursday and will run through Sunday. The team is going up against 3,700 student athletes from Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama. The winners will advance to the Junior Olympics in Greensboro, N.C., on July 23-29.
The girls competing are: Azariah Abron; Daveah "Shortround" Alexander; Tokunbo "TK Ayinmide; Aniyah Brannon; Shanieceia "NENE" Brannon; Bria Coleman; Kayln Coleman; Trevon-nay Colisa "Faith" Bailey; Olivia Cosby; Zion Cosby; Deja Delaine; Madison Dent; Kameron Doss; Tiarra Estes-Thomas; Jakalya Fields; Vennessa Frank; Cinaya Freeman; Reagan Freeman; Jazlyn Gosha; Dailyna Hall; Ariel Hill Jaci Howell; Cortiryana "AJAH" Jones; Morayah King; Samiah Love; Mariyah Mccord; Jaleigha Moore; Alexis Morris; Jasmine Sanford; Genesis Sims; Skyy Smith; Janai Sumbry; Tiara Sweet; Tanryn Thorn; Renee Trapp; Jada Williams; Jordyn Williams; and Jaidiaya Wright.
The boys are: Cortlin Allen; Bryce Austin; Alex Britton; Jordan Brooks; Mar'kel Brown; Miguel Christian; Josiah Clark; Bobby Coleman; Cameron Coleman; Cameron Coleman; Keyundre Cosby; Keilan Dent; Dion English; Collin Freeman; Ryan Freeman; Quandaveus Gilliam; Romel Jackson; Treyvon Jones; Hosea King II; Michael Lewandowski; Miran Minger; Jonathan Myrthil; Matthew Ray; Shermar Taylor; Thenorris Thomas; Reggie Trapp; and Jhavian Williams.
