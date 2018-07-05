Naked man walked behind girl and breathed on her neck before alleged rape, Columbus police say

A man accused of raping an 18-year-old girl was naked when he walked behind her and breathed down her neck before she was sexually assaulted June 16 at a home near Warm Springs Road and Midland Chase Loop, a police detective testified Thursday in Recorder's Court.
Eddie Richardson Jr. , 50, pleaded not guilty to the charge more than a week after his June 27 arrest in the parking lot of Subway at 4805 Buena Vista Road. Judge Julius Hunter ordered Richardson held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail and bound the case over to Superior Court.
Detective Ron O’Neal of the Special Victims Unit, which includes Sex Crimes, said he was called to Piedmont Columbus Regional pediatric emergency care center on June 17 where the victim was treated.
The girl said she was folding clothes about 11:05 p.m. June 16 when the man sent her a second phone text . She was about to put clothes in the closet when she felt someone breathing down her neck.
"He was nude," the detective testified.
He snatched off her shorts before engaging in sex with the teen.
"He kept repeating, 'I will give you $50,'" O'Neal told the court.
Police served a search warrant at the house where they seized two T-shirts, a pair of gray shorts and a multi-colored comforter.
The girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and gave the interviewer the same story.
O'Neal said a warrant was issued for Richardson's arrest. The suspect was represented by public defender Robin King but he didn't testify.
Comments