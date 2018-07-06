Montezuma's Brown Farm opens market

William L. Brown Farm owner Howard Brown says weather put harvests of peaches, tomatoes, squashes, and other produce behind but his market now has something for every taste in Montezuma. He's even opening a market in Columbus.
The Columbus location of William L. Brown Farm Market recently opened at 2301 Airport Thruway. It's family owned and operated and has a wide variety of farm-fresh produce and “Farmer Brown” brand gourmet foods. Their other store is in Montezuma, Ga.
Police stopped Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III, 36, Tuesday for a seat belt violation and learned he had an outstanding murder warrant. He was taken into custody and appeared Thursday in Columbus Recorder's Court. His parents spoke after the hearing.
Hallie Richardson acquired unique skills during her senior project at Columbus High School she uses performing the role of Kaa in the Springer Opera House's production of "Jungle Book." Performances begin July 6.
Charlie Gilliam, a student at Brookstone School and Boy Scout in Troop 35 in Columbus, has created six raised, garden beds for Fox Elementary School for his Eagle Scout project. He built the beds in three different sizes for different grade levels.
Columbus Chef and restaurateur Mark Jones is at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, working to recover from an automobile accident that left him with a spinal cord injury and limited use of his limbs. Jones says it's the toughest challenge he's faced.
Attorney Danielle Forté officially declared her candidacy by qualifying for the office of Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Courts during a Friday morning rally for supporters and press conference at the Citizens Service Center in Columbus, Georgia.
Hamilton Relay at 1501 13th Street provides telecommunication services for the hearing impaired that are often provided for free by state and federal programs. Columbus is the Nebraska-based company's second Georgia location
Watch as makeup artist Maddiey Harrison preps actor Joshua Acoff for a recent performance of "The Addams Family" at Columbus State University. The final two performances are scheduled for June 29-30 at 7:30 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex.