Man faces trafficking in meth, crack cocaine charges in Columbus bust

A drug investigation late Thursday led to the seizure of nearly 2 ounces of methamphetamine and almost an ounce of crack cocaine after a vehicle collided with another at Manchester Expressway and River Road, Columbus police said.
Demetrius Clark, 33, was taken into custody about 11 p.m. after running from members of the Metro Narcotics Task Force at the scene. Clark was charged with one count each of trafficking in meth, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Clark is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Saturday hearing in Recorder's Court.
The task force was investigating a car as it traveled west on Manchester Expressway. The car crashed into another at River Road. Agents said they found the suspect in possession of 56.3 grams of meth with a street value of $5,630, 27 grams of crack cocaine valued at $2,700. Agents also found a small amount of marijuana valued at $60, two digital scales, a marijuana grinder and assorted baggies commonly used to package illegal drugs for sale.
The illegal drugs were valued at $8,390.
In addition to the drug charges, Clark faces traffic offenses that include one count of reckless driving, improper lance change, red light violation and having an expired tag.
Comments