Five arrested on prostitution, pimping and drug charges on Warm Springs Road

Police arrested two women on prostitution charges, accused a man of pimping them and made other charges Thursday in an operation near Warms Springs Road and East Lindsay Drive.
The suspects were identified as Mary Beth Blanks, 17, Alexis Seeger, 21, Rosten Sentel Martin, 26, Johntavious Wallace, 25, and Anibal Torres, 26. All were taken to the Muscogee County Jail for an initial appearance in Recorder's Court at 9 a.m. Saturday and a 9 a.m. July 12 court hearing.
Detective Mark Scruggs of the Sex Crimes Unit conducted an operation on possible prostitution in the area along Warm Springs Road near Columbus State University. Martin, who was arrested on Veterans Parkway, was charged with felony pimping or procuring for prostitution of Seeger and Blanks.
Seeger was charged with one count of prostitution and possession of drug-related objects while Blanks was charged with one count of prostitution, possessing drug-related objects, second-degree forgery and possession of a pistol under age 18. Police said she was in possession of a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol and two counterfeit $100 bills.
Wallace faces no charges related to prostitution but was charged with possession of Alprazolam with intent to distribute. He was in possession of 7.5 bars outside the original container and without a valid prescription, police said. The drugs have a street value of $187.
Torres was charged with pandering, which is an act of providing what someone else needs or requires, including recruiting prostitutes and soliciting clients for prostitutes.
