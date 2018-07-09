There's a reason why construction equipment stands idled on Farr Road

Nine months after questions were raised about abandoned construction equipment on Farr Road, the city of Columbus is still working with the owner on a solution.
John Hudgison, director of the city's Inspections & Code Enforcement Department, said the equipment on the south end of Farr Road is operational while inspectors are still working with materials stored on the north end of the property.
Under the provisions of a city ordinance, solid waste is defined as items or materials that are no longer useable. Owner Raymond Cline proved to an inspector that the equipment is useable although pieces are rusted, the color is faded and weeds are growing around them.
"All vehicles are in operational order," Hudgison said after looking over a recent report on the property. "All the pieces cleared. The owner got all of them running."
When a city inspector checked the property, the battery, starter and other parts were missing from the heavy equipment because the owner didn't want the property stolen. While the equipment is useable to keep from violating the ordinance, Hudgison said the property can't be stored in the area.
Scattered along a fence that backs up to Interstate 185 are towering cranes, trailers, loaders and other heavy construction equipment.
"He is in the midst of trying to sell off some of that stuff," Hudgison said. "He's in transition, I believe. "
A Columbus woman who frequently travels Farr Road on her way to church complained about the equipment in October 2017. Shortly afterward, the city started checking the property every 10 days to keep track of its status.
Residents are excited about recent changes on the south side of town with the new Walmart on Victory Drive, $56 million Spencer High School under construction on Benning Road, the streetscape project and the "Follow Me" walking and biking trials. Residents are paying more attention to care of the environment and ways to cleanup neighborhoods.
The city is also planning an interchange at Old Cusseta Road and I-185 to help traffic move in and out of the area. The idled equipment won't help the landscape as the area becomes more open to redevelopment opportunities.
Hudgison said his staff will continue to keep an eye on the property until the owner realizes the need to get rid of the equipment.
"You've got to do something with it," he said. "You can't just store it. He is trying to get rid of it."
If you have seen something that needs attention, give me a call at 706-571-8576.
Comments