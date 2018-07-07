Lone gunman robs Medical Center Branch of Wells Fargo bank on 18th Street

The Medical Center Branch of the Wells Fargo bank was robbed by a lone gunman, Columbus police said Saturday.
No one was injured in the 11:03 a.m. robbery at 1000 18th St. , said Police Lt. Lance Deaton.
A man with a gun entered the bank, approached a female teller and demanded money. The robber was given an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled from the bank.
Police sealed off a section of the bank with yellow tape as investigators swarmed the scene for clues.
Deaton said the Federal Bureau of Investigation was headed to the location to assume the investigation. "We don't have any basic details," he said. "Investigators are in there talking to them now. "
The robbery occurred more than two months before the bank branch is scheduled to close. Officials recently announced the bank branch will close on Sept. 26, 2018. It's located across the street from Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus.
Comments