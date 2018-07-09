Columbus, Phenix City weather for July 10 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Norfolk Southern Railroad and a private construction crew have Veterans Parkway completely blocked at the Ninth Street intersection for repair work on the railroad tracks. The work is scheduled to be done at 7 p.m. tonight.
Kristal Freiberg, a Columbus GA mother of twins who play Little League baseball, died unexpectedly after leaving the baseball field. Sons Collin and Carter Freiberg will carry on their mother's legacy by continuing to play all-star baseball.
William L. Brown Farm owner Howard Brown says weather put harvests of peaches, tomatoes, squashes, and other produce behind but his market now has something for every taste in Montezuma. He's even opening a market in Columbus.
The Columbus location of William L. Brown Farm Market recently opened at 2301 Airport Thruway. It's family owned and operated and has a wide variety of farm-fresh produce and “Farmer Brown” brand gourmet foods. Their other store is in Montezuma, Ga.
Police stopped Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III, 36, Tuesday for a seat belt violation and learned he had an outstanding murder warrant. He was taken into custody and appeared Thursday in Columbus Recorder's Court. His parents spoke after the hearing.
Hallie Richardson acquired unique skills during her senior project at Columbus High School she uses performing the role of Kaa in the Springer Opera House's production of "Jungle Book." Performances begin July 6.
Charlie Gilliam, a student at Brookstone School and Boy Scout in Troop 35 in Columbus, has created six raised, garden beds for Fox Elementary School for his Eagle Scout project. He built the beds in three different sizes for different grade levels.
Columbus Chef and restaurateur Mark Jones is at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, working to recover from an automobile accident that left him with a spinal cord injury and limited use of his limbs. Jones says it's the toughest challenge he's faced.