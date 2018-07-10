Former Heat star Ray Allen isn't happy with Beckham's proposed stadium site. Here's why

One day after David Beckham and his partners unveiled their vision for a new stadium complex in Miami, former Miami Heat player Ray Allen has spoken out against the plan.

Allen, who played for the Heat from 2012 to 2014, took issue with the group's vision to build on the current site of the Melreese Country Club in Miami. In a post on Instagram, Allen explained the golf course’s importance and usefulness to those around the city.

“Melreese has an awesome First Tee program that is ran out of this course that really teaches young children the game of golf and gives them a public place to play. Not to mention all the great tournaments and events the course hosts,” Allen wrote in part. “If you're familiar with Miami at all, there aren't too many public courses for our kids to play at. This Thursday July 12th at 1:45 there will be a town hall meeting on whether or not this stadium should be built.

“Whatever you choose, now is the time to speak up!! If you wanna keep this beautiful plot of land as it is and keep this stadium from being built wear orange in solidarity to the meeting or sign this petition online.”

Allen’s post comes on the heels of Beckham and his group’s latest plans and less than a week before a City Commission meeting where Miami's officials will consider putting the proposal to a referendum in November.

Per The Herald’s Joey Flechas, the group’s plans for the complex and park revolve around giving Miami a Major League Soccer franchise. Their latest vision for the park includes a 25,000-seat stadium, restaurant and retail space, an office park, hotels, soccer fields and a golf entertainment facility. Per the group, the redevelopment would cost $1 billion.

Beckham and partner Jorge Mas, of infrastructure firm MasTec, are slated to give the Miami Commision a detailed proposal at 2 p.m. Thursday. At this meeting, they are expected to request a referendum in November to allow voters to decide if they want to lease the public land to the soccer group, who would privately fund construction of the complex under a proposed 39-year lease, with an option to extend the lease to 99 years.