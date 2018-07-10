Police: Informant bought drugs from suspect before agents seized meth on 32nd Street

An undercover informant for the Columbus Police Department bought drugs from a man on 32nd Street before a warrant was issued to search the home, an agent with the Special Operations Unit said Tuesday in Recorder's Court.
Johnny Lee Byrd, 43, pleaded not guilty to one count each of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drugs not in an original container and possessing drug-related objects in his July 1 arrest. Judge Julius Hunter ordered Byrd held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail on the charges and bound the case over to Superior Court.
Agent Ken Culverson of Special Operations Unit said a Superior Court judge signed a warrant June 25 to search the 1306 32nd St. home after a confidential informant purchased drugs from Byrd. Officers entered the home and found a man on the couch.
Agents continued through the house and found a locked bedroom. Police announced their presence, entered the bedroom and found Byrd inside. After he was advised of his rights, Byrd told police that items found in the house belonged to him.
Police seized 36 grams of meth valued at $3,600. Agents also found 18 alprazxolam pills worth $90, temazepam pills valued at $10 and 28 gabapentin pills with a street value of $140. The total drugs were valued at $3,840. Two digital scales were found in the home, one in the closet and another in a safe.
Byrd was represented by defense attorney Mike Garner who asked Culverson if the informant had been used before by police. Culverson said he had provided information in the past.
Byrd stood silent and didn't testify.
