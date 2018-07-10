Delivery crew helps foil rape attempt at Benning Road Circle K, police said

Two delivery men helped foil the attempted rape of a Circle K employee early Tuesday and detained the suspect until police arrived at the 2233 Benning Road business, authorities said.
Joshua Lias , 27, of Columbus was charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit rape and false imprisonment. Lias is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder's Court.
Police said the suspect was on top of the partially disrobed employee about 4:30 a.m. when delivery employees for The McLane Company, Tony Keller and Nicholas Maughon, grabbed the suspect and held him until police arrived. He was taken into custody at the scene.
The victim told police that she had confronted Lias about loitering inside the store. The suspect grabbed her by the wrists and pulled her into the restroom. Her pants were pulled down to her knees and she was held before the delivery men arrived to help her, police said.
