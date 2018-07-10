Man accused of firing shots at girlfriend's car on J.R. Allen Parkway

A Columbus man was ordered held without bond Tuesday after police said he fired a pistol multiple times at his girlfriend on J.R. Allen Parkway.
Tevin Davis, 24, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated assault, reckless conduct and simple battery in connection with the Saturday incident on J.R. Allen Parkway at Flat Rock Road. Recorder's Court Judge Julius Hunter ordered Davis held without bond on the assault charge and set bonds totaling $2,750 on the other charges.
Based on the statement from police, "we are lucky we aren't here on a murder charge," Hunter said. He was responding to attempts by public defender Robin King to get a reasonable bond for Davis, who hadn't been in any trouble before the current charges.
Officer Andrew Redmond said police were called around 3:43 a.m. to J.R. Allen Parkway at Moon Road to check on a vehicle that had been shot. After shots were fired at her 2013 Dodge on the J.R. Allen Parkway at Flat Rock Road, the victim told police she started to smell burnt rubber before stopping at Moon Road. Redmond said the suspect stopped near her and fired more shots from a pistol.
The victim said she told the man that police had been called before when an altercation occurred on the roadway. Police found several of the woman's fingernails on the pavement while another officer found bullet fragments in the flattened right rear tire.
Police went to the suspect's apartment and saw an empty shell casing on the back seat but didn't locate Davis. He was later arrested on an outstanding warrant and police recovered a 9 mm pistol.
