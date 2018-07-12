Man performed sex acts on 15-year-old boy after meeting on dating app, Columbus police say

A Phenix City man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy after meeting on the gay dating website Jack’d, a Columbus police detective said Thursday in Recorder’s Court.
Hugh Gilbert Kendrick, 26, pleaded not guilty to one count of sodomy and aggravated child molestation in connection with the Aug. 11, 2017, assault. Judge Julius Hunter ordered Kendrick held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail on the charge.
Detective Mark Scruggs said the suspect met the victim on the dating app Jack’d and talked for a couple of days. Kendrick went to the boy’s house and they engaged in sex acts.
The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center. Information from the app and subscriber information helped police locate Kendrick in Phenix City.
Kendrick was taken into custody on July 6 and charged.
Comments