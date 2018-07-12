Two Columbus men held on $50,000 bond on human trafficking charges

Rosten Martin and Johntavious Wallace face multiple charges, including human trafficking and pimping, after a tip from the FBI lead Columbus police to the prostitution website skipthegames.com, and their arrest at the Warm Springs Road Super 8 Motel.
By
Montezuma's Brown Farm opens market

Latest News

Montezuma's Brown Farm opens market

William L. Brown Farm owner Howard Brown says weather put harvests of peaches, tomatoes, squashes, and other produce behind but his market now has something for every taste in Montezuma. He's even opening a market in Columbus.