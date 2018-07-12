$7.3 million NICU unit opens at Piedmont Columbus Regional Children's Hospital

The newly renovated $7.3 million Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Children's Hospital was fully funded through philanthropic donations.
By
Montezuma's Brown Farm opens market

Latest News

Montezuma's Brown Farm opens market

William L. Brown Farm owner Howard Brown says weather put harvests of peaches, tomatoes, squashes, and other produce behind but his market now has something for every taste in Montezuma. He's even opening a market in Columbus.