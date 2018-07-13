Alabama cop proposes to girlfriend at police academy graduation

Newly Montgomery, Alabama police officer Nathaniel Parker Jr. got help from mayor Mayor Todd Strange to propose to his girlfriend Jasmine Reed during his police academy graduation.
By
Montezuma's Brown Farm opens market

Latest News

Montezuma's Brown Farm opens market

William L. Brown Farm owner Howard Brown says weather put harvests of peaches, tomatoes, squashes, and other produce behind but his market now has something for every taste in Montezuma. He's even opening a market in Columbus.