Columbus native Dustin Payne gets rave reviews from SYTYCD judges

Shaw High School graduate and former TSYS worker Dustin Payne, who trained at Performance Dance Centre in Columbus, is shown during the June 11 episode of “So You Think You Can Dance" on Fox TV.
By
Montezuma's Brown Farm opens market

William L. Brown Farm owner Howard Brown says weather put harvests of peaches, tomatoes, squashes, and other produce behind but his market now has something for every taste in Montezuma. He's even opening a market in Columbus.