Columbus native Dustin Payne gets rave reviews from SYTYCD judges

Cyclist Jarrett Little carried a stray, injured dog on his back for more than seven miles during a "routine" Tuesday bike ride with other cyclists. The dog, now named Columbo, is healing and headed to Maine with the women who met and fell for him.
Rosten Martin and Johntavious Wallace face multiple charges, including human trafficking and pimping, after a tip from the FBI lead Columbus police to the prostitution website skipthegames.com, and their arrest at the Warm Springs Road Super 8 Motel.
Norfolk Southern Railroad and a private construction crew have Veterans Parkway completely blocked at the Ninth Street intersection for repair work on the railroad tracks. The work is scheduled to be done at 7 p.m. tonight.
Kristal Freiberg, a Columbus GA mother of twins who play Little League baseball, died unexpectedly after leaving the baseball field. Sons Collin and Carter Freiberg will carry on their mother's legacy by continuing to play all-star baseball.
William L. Brown Farm owner Howard Brown says weather put harvests of peaches, tomatoes, squashes, and other produce behind but his market now has something for every taste in Montezuma. He's even opening a market in Columbus.