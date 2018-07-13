“I found this dog, he rode on my back for over seven miles, how cool is that,” says cyclist. Here’s the even cooler part of the story.

Cyclist Jarrett Little carried a stray, injured dog on his back for more than seven miles during a "routine" Tuesday bike ride with other cyclists. The dog, now named Columbo, is healing and headed to Maine with the women who met and fell for him.
Montezuma's Brown Farm opens market

William L. Brown Farm owner Howard Brown says weather put harvests of peaches, tomatoes, squashes, and other produce behind but his market now has something for every taste in Montezuma. He's even opening a market in Columbus.