Man, 25, dies of gunshot after car dropped him off at hospital

A Columbus man died early Saturday after he was dropped off with a gunshot wound at the hospital, authorities said.
Timothy Frederick Whitehead, 25, was pronounced dead at 2:46 a.m. in the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The death is a homicide and Whitehead’s body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
The coroner said a private vehicle dropped the man off at the emergency room and sped away from the hospital without talking to law enforcement.
Lt. Greg Touchberry said Columbus police were called about 3 a.m. to the hospital to check on a person who had been dropped off at the entrance of the emergency room. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from a gunshot.
The Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and learned that Whitehead was brought to the emergency room in what was described as a small gray, four-door sedan with tinted windows. The car had a Georgia license plate.
The victim was left at the emergency room and the vehicle fled. It was last seen traveling toward Ashley Station apartments.
Anyone with information about the shooting of Whitehead or his movements during the last 12 hours should contact Police Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or robertnicholas@columbusga.org
