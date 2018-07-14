Columbus police arrest 7 on charges, including 2 felonies, during checks at clubs

At least seven people, including two men wanted on felony assault and drug possession charges, were arrested during a Special Operations Unit sweep at businesses for alleged alcoholic beverage card violations.
Capt. Debra Kennedy said Columbus police ran across other criminal violations during ABC card checks. Officers were able to arrest Roderick Hill with 10 outstanding felony warrants. The other suspects were identified as Fabian Stafford, Shanece Williams, Dianna Walton, Ashley Moore, Kennedi McKelvey and Stephen Earnest.
Checks were conducted late Thursday at adult oriented establishments to determine whether employees had required ABC cards. Any person working at the establishments is in violation without an ID card issued by the police department.
Hill, 27, ran from police but was taken into custody outside the Foxy Lady, 3023 Victory Drive. Charges include obstruction of a law enforcement officer, two counts armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime, three counts of criminal attempted armed robbery, first-degree burglary, armed robbery and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Stafford, 30, was loitering in the parking lot in a Nissan Altima at the Gold Club, 3613 Victory Drive, with marijuana smell near the car, police said. A search revealed 45 grams of marijuana valued at $451, some marijuana cigarettes and a small amount of powdered cocaine valued at $80, police said. He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and having two open containers of alcohol.
Police said McKelvey, Moore, Walton and Williams were arrested at Club Paradise, 3628 Victory Drive, for not having ABC cards. Earnest was charged with the same offense at Club Circa, 900 Front Ave. in downtown.
