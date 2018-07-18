Jazz and food event ‘Rhapsody in Bloom’ to benefit Columbus Botanical Garden

There will be a smorgasbord of music, food, art exhibits, raffles and other activities Sunday at the inaugural “Rhapsody in Bloom” — Jazz in the Garden & A Taste of the Garden, which benefits the Columbus Botanical Garden.
It looks to be an annual event for the gardens, which is located at 3603 Weems Road in north Columbus. The festival-like event takes place 5 to 9 p.m. If there should be inclement weather, it would take place July 29. Tickets are $25 per person or $39.99 per couple and may be purchased online. Tickets will not be sold at the door, organizers said.
Rhapsody in Bloom comes with Columbus Botanical Garden hiring Stefan Bloodworth as its new executive director. Scheduled to start Oct. 1, Bloodworth is a senior curator with the acclaimed Sarah P. Duke Gardens at Duke University in Durham, N.C.
Hosting Sunday’s event will be Columbus TV personality Dee Armstrong and Courier Eco Latino publisher and radio personality Wane Hailes. Those attending will be treated to the sounds of Columbus State University’s Schwob School of Music’s jazz ensemble, Jamysa “Hummingbird” Lytes and The Tony Parkman Revue. Jazz saxophonist Nate Myers IV will stroll the garden and serenade guests.
“We are extremely excited to offer “Rhapsody in Bloom” — Jazz in the Garden for the first time ever at Columbus Botanical Garden,” said Bruce Howard, interim executive director. “We believe this jazz event is the perfect way to bring more guests to the garden and expose them to their Garden while it is wrapped in the magnificent colors of summer. We hope those who already know about the garden will bring a friend or two with them so they, too, will discover the beauty of the Columbus Botanical Garden in bloom.”
Each “Rhapsody in Bloom” ticket includes two complimentary drink tickets per person and free samples from food vendors at “Taste of the Garden.” Food vendors will also sell full-size portions of some of their most popular items. Food vendors include Roz Cafe and Catering Services, Sugga’s, Country’s Barbecue, The Icey Girl & Co, and Baskin Robbins. Non-food vendors are Bloomwoods Flowers, SuiteSoulTV.com, BMW of Columbus, SportsVisions, Courier Eco Latino, Greene Legal Group, Far Out Arts, Najee Dorsey Studios, Colson Photography, 2Moguls Travel, My Fare Lady Macarons, Columbus Jazz Society and CBG Lillie Belle Market.
Seating for the event will be available in four areas on a first-come, first-serve basis. The seating areas are the Farmhouse Garden lawn, the Farmhouse patio, Jazz Saloon & Gin House patio area, and Blanket Pavilion adjacent to the Rose Garden on the top lawn (blankets and lawn chairs are permitted in that area).
For more information, contact the Columbus Botanical Garden at 706-327-8400 or by email at contactus@columbusbotanical garden.org.
Comments