Columbus police investigating shooting on Winston Road; over 70 markers on scene

Armed with calculators and price scanners, Academy Sports sales staff escorted youngsters ages 5-18 years old on a back-to-school shopping spree, helping them stretch their $100 gift cards to fill their carts with shoes, clothes and backpacks
The trees that were recently cut down along J.R. Allen Parkway in Columbus are protected under state law. They are among the many planted in the 1990s as part of the Gateways Project, an effort to beautify the main corridors in and out of Columbus.
Columbus crime scene investigator Cpl. William Norris describes the Branton Woods Drive scene where James Oliver is accused of firing eight .45-caliber rounds into Jerome Seawright, Jr. on December 17, 2016.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly made his opening statement Monday afternoon during the murder trial of James Oliver. Oliver is charged in the December 2016 fatal shooting death of Bobby Seawright Jr.
These are excerpts from the opening statement made Monday afternoon by defense attorney Stacey Jackson on behalf of his client James Oliver, who is accused of fatally shooting Bobby Seawright Jr. in 2016.
Annie Jorgensen, a 2018 graduate of the University of Georgia, was crowned Miss Georgia on June 16 in Columbus. She was back in town Sunday to prepare for the Miss America contest, which will be conducted in September in Atlantic City, N.J.
A Columbus man waits until 10 p.m. to retrieve his mail, because the north Veterans Parkway road widening project has left his mailbox stranded between three lanes of heavy traffic, and a construction zone with bulldozers and heavy equipment.