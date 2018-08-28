What is salmonella and how do you keep from getting it?
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Office, shared her thoughts Tuesday on the film industry in Georgia and Columbus' role in it at the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum in Columbus, Georgia.
Before there was a Goo Goo Car Wash there was a Goo Goo Restaurant. It, like many other restaurants, have long since become nothing but a memory. Here's a quick look back at some of those restaurants in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley.
Christopher Walters is the executive chef at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. Walters and his staff feed thousands of people a year. Watch as he prepares a meal of grilled flank steak, risotto, and baby carrots.
Fans rose early Saturday morning to send the Columbus Lions off to Greensboro, N.C., to face the Carolina Cobras for the National Arena League championship game. Monday, Aug. 27, will be the fourth straight championship appearance for the Lions.
Flat Rock Studio, the new home of Columbus State University’s television and film production program, officially opened Friday afternoon. It’s a state-of-the-art sound stage and production facility that was set up by the W.C. Bradley Company.
A Columbus Police detective testified in Recorder's Court that an eyewitnesses stated that Tommie Mullins planned the robbery of Branden Denson, assigned roles to those involved in the crime, and later congratulated the shooter after Denson's death
Defense attorney Shevon Thomas says his client Dover Coppins was not present at the armed robbery and shooting of Branden Denson in the parking lot of the Buena Vista Road Pizza Hut on April 6, 2018, and that he didn't know victim
It's the second week of high school football games for Georgia teams and most Alabama teams begin their regular season games this week. In Columbus, Hardaway faces Kendrick Thursday night at Kinnett Stadium. Here's a quick preview of the schedule.
"But for her enormous will to live, this might have been a murder case," said Judge Arthur Smith III. Robert Carl Johnson, Ketorie Glover and Joey Garron will spend their lives in prison for the crimes against their victim on New Year's Day 2014
Rachel Baribeau is a graduate of Auburn University. In 2008 she became the first known female Sportscaster ever fully to participate in a professional football training camp. Rachel can be heard on the SEC and ACC channels on the SiriusXM.
A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium seats 15,000 people and through the years has hosted thousands of sporting events, including the Auburn-Georgia football games from 1916-1958. Here are a few photos from the Ledger-Enquirer's archives of the stadium.
Craftsmen have engraved 25 new names onto the Global War on Terrorism Memorial at the National Infantry Museum. The names are service members from all branches added to the GWOT casualty list since the monument was first dedicated in October 2017.