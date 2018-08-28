What is salmonella and how do you keep from getting it?

Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
By
Female sportscaster motivates college athletes

Latest News

Female sportscaster motivates college athletes

Rachel Baribeau is a graduate of Auburn University. In 2008 she became the first known female Sportscaster ever fully to participate in a professional football training camp. Rachel can be heard on the SEC and ACC channels on the SiriusXM.