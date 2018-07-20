Columbus, Phenix City weather for July 21 from WRBL’s Bob Jeswald

Dr. Jonathan Liss, founder of the Columbus Memory Center, spoke at a Friday morning news conference about the role Columbus residents have played in the Columbus Memory Project, and the project's role in Alzheimer's treatment.
Columbus High rising senior Libby Paul has collected more than 2,000 books and is giving them to students who eat for free this summer as part of the Seamless Summer Feeding Program in Muscogee County schools. The program is Feeding and Reading.
Watch as the prosecution describes surveillance video of James Oliver running from the crime scene after Bobby Jerome Seawright, Jr., was shot and killed. The defense counters that trial evidence does not positively identify his client
An 18-year old Columbus male died early Thursday morning of multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Winston Road residence, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said. Emanul Banks was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m.
The 4th Annual TEACHaret Benefit is Thursday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at the Springer Opera House. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. Proceeds fund scholarships to the Springer Theatre Academy training program.
Armed with calculators and price scanners, Academy Sports sales staff escorted youngsters ages 5-18 years old on a back-to-school shopping spree, helping them stretch their $100 gift cards to fill their carts with shoes, clothes and backpacks
The trees that were recently cut down along J.R. Allen Parkway in Columbus are protected under state law. They are among the many planted in the 1990s as part of the Gateways Project, an effort to beautify the main corridors in and out of Columbus.