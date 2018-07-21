‘I don’t think there’s any good girls left’: Columbus man accused of posting nude photos of woman

A 20-year-old Columbus man is accused of posting nude photos of a woman without her consent, police said.
Brantley A. George turned himself in at 9 a.m. Thursday to authorities at the Public Safety Center. Arrested on a warrant, George was charged with one count of Internet posting of nude photos without consent and later released on bond from the Muscogee County Jail .
Police said the alleged posting occurred sometime between 7:53 p.m. July 10 and 8:17 p.m. July 12 at an apartment on Flat Rock Road. A patrol officer was called to the apartment complex to check on a report of harassment.
Under Georgia law, a person commits a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature in one or more transmissions or posts of a photograph or video which depicts nudity or sexually explicit conduct of an adult when the transmission or post is harassment or causes financial loss to the depicted person. A second violation of the law will result in a felony charge.
In a June 19 social media post for Brantley George on Facebook, the post states, “I don’t think there’s any good girls left.”
