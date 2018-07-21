Victim dies at Columbus hospital after three were shot in LaGrange

A man died Saturday at a Columbus hospital after LaGrange police found three men shot on Houston Street, police said.
John Westley Davis was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the head after the 12:23 a.m. shooting at 1006 Houston St.
A second man was struck in the upper torso and the third was hit in the arm and face. One was treated at Well Star West Georgia and released and the other was treated at an Atlanta hospital and released.
Police were called about multiple gunshots in the area before the victims were found in an around a white car parked in the street. An investigation revealed that all three had just arrived at the location when a dark colored car drove by their vehicle and stopped.
A man armed with a gun stepped from the vehicle and fired multiple shots into the victims car before returning to the car and fleeing from the area.
The homicide and two aggravated assaults remain under investigation by the LaGrange Police Department. Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to contact police detectives at 706-883-2603 or contact anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Comments