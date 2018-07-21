Rescue squad pulls body of 34-year-old man from Chattahoochee River

A man was pulled from the Chattahoochee River late Friday after his body was found floating south of the J.R. Allen Parkway bridge, authorities said.
The name of the 34-year-old man wasn’t released because his relatives haven’t been notified, said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. He was pronounced dead of possible drowning at the scene at 7:27 p.m. His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Emergency medical and rescue personnel from the Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services were called to the area about quarter-mile south of the bridge after Georgia Power Co. employees spotted the body floating in the river about 6 p.m.
“It appears he was in the water a while,” Newton said.
There was no indication or any injuries to the body. The man was wearing the nylon-type pants with zipper and no shirt.
Tests will be conducted for blood alcohol and other substances to determine if drugs contributed to his death.
The victim is believed to be an Alabama resident. Newton said he has contacted the sheriff’s offices in Clay and Russell counties for information on the man. He also will contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
