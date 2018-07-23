Report: Health care company that owns St. Francis Hospital is being sold to equity firm

The Tennessee company that acquired St. Francis Hospital nearly three years ago is in the process of being sold to a private equity firm, multiple news agencies have reported Monday morning.
Apollo Global Management LLC plans to buy hospital chain LifePoint Health Inc. in a $5.6 billion deal.
LifePoint, based in Brentwood, Tenn., completed its deal to purchase the financially troubled Columbus hospital on Dec. 31, 2015. St. Francis had operated as a non-profit hospital since its founding in 1950. That changed when LifePoint, a for-profit corporation, bought St. Francis.
LifePoint assumed and paid off about $240 million in debt acquired by St. Francis.
Attempts to contact St. Francis and LifePoint officials Monday morning were unsuccessful.
LifePoint will be merged with RCCH HealthCare Partners, an Apollo-owned hospital company that runs 16 regional health-care systems in 12 states, according to its website. The combined company will operate under the LifePoint name, according to a report on Bloomberg Monday morning.
LifePoint’s Chief Executive Officer William Carpenter will stay on to help lead the company, multiple agencies have reported. Carpenter owned 484,297 shares of LifePoint as of Feb. 28, according to a filing, representing 1.2 percent of the company’s stock., according to Bloomberg.
