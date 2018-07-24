Synovus to gobble up South Florida-based bank in $2.9 billion deal

Cementing itself as a major regional Southeast bank, Columbus-based Synovus on Tuesday unveiled plans to acquire a Florida bank headquartered in the Miami metro area in a deal valued at $2.9 billion.
Synovus said its purchase of Weston, Fla.-based FCB Financial Holdings Inc., which is Florida’s largest community bank, should be finalized in the first quarter of next year, pending approvals by regulators and both banks’ shareholders. Both firms’ boards of directors have given their approval. Synovus is paying $58.15 per share of FCB stock, with the Florida bank’s former shareholders owning about 30 percent of the combined company.
The Columbus bank has long been a target of speculation that it might be bought out, while Synovus Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kessel Stelling has consistently said his own company would be in the market for an acquisition of its own should the right financial institution come along. That time has arrived.
“We look forward to welcoming FCB customers and team members to the Synovus family and are enormously excited about the growth and value-creation opportunities this transaction presents for our combined companies and respective shareholders,” Stelling said Tuesday in a statement. “This acquisition will expand our presence in the high-growth South Florida marketplace while leveraging FCB’s market leading reputation, culture, and successful organic growth platform.”
Once completed, the acquisition of FCB Financial Holdings, which operates Florida Community Bank, will make the larger Synovus a top five regional bank in terms of deposits. It will have $36 billion in deposits and oversee $44 billion in assets overall.
Synovus for years has had a good presence in Florida, with offices in the major markets of Pensacola, Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando, Sarasota and Naples. This deal gives it 50 additional bank branches in the state and a major presence in the South Florida area. That includes Miami-Dade County, a major hub in the Southeast with a population approaching 3 million people.
Weston, where FCB Financial Holdings is headquartered, is in Broward County, with the county seat being Fort Lauderdale. For both banks’ customers, it will give those traveling throughout the Southeast access to more branches and ATM machines.
Once the merger is complete, FCB Financial Holdings President and CEO Kent Ellert will become an executive vice president at Synovus and market president in Florida. In a statement, he expressed excitement about joining the “Synovus family” in the coming months, calling it “one of the most prominent and successful regional banks in the country.”
“We are enthusiastic about our similar cultures, which are community- and customer-centric, and are confident our combined companies will help us build upon the great client relationships that have resulted in more than $11 billion of organic loan production and 22 consecutive quarters of record operating results for FCB,” he said.
Synovus itself operates 250 bank branches in the Southeastern states of Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. It oversees about $32 billion in assets.
The acquisition, announced Tuesday before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange, was not being received well by investors, with both banks’ stocks losing more than 8 percent of their value in early trading.
