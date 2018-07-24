Retired Col. John House appears to be winner in citywide Columbus Council race

With all 25 precincts reporting and the early voting totals in the citywide council race it appears retired U.S. Army Col. John House will win the citywide Columbus Council seat vacated by Mayor-elect Skip Henderson.
House was leading Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce Executive Amy Bryan by more than 1,000 votes with only the mail-in absentee ballots uncounted.
The Ledger-Enquirer had poll runners at each precinct.
House: 4,445
Bryan: 3,461
House has 56 percent of the vote to Bryan’s 44 percent.
The District 10 seat would have normally been on the 2020 ballot, but a special election was called when Skip Henderson resigned the post he has held since 1996 to run for mayor. Henderson was elected mayor in May without a runoff and will take office in January.
The winner will take the council seat as soon as the election results are certified, which could be by the end of the week.
Bryan was the frontrunner in the May election, collecting nearly 41 percent of the nearly 22,000 ballots cast in the citywide race. House was not far behind, collecting 34.7 percent of the vote. Bryan had a nearly 1,600 vote advantage. Tollie Strode, a community activist, finished last in the the three-way race with more than 25 percent of the vote. He has not endorsed a candidate in the runoff.
The two candidates could not have been more different.
House, 64, is a Columbus native who graduated as the valedictorian of Columbus High before starting a 26-year career in the U.S. Army. He retired as a colonel in July 2001. He recently retired as a part-time public administration instructor at Columbus State University and a couple of other universities.
House, who has been active in local Republican party politics, had run unsuccessfully for congress in 2012 when he secured the Republican party nomination to run against long-time Second Congressional District Rep. Sanford Bishop, a Democrat.
Bryan, 32, is a Hardaway High graduate who has risen through the ranks at the chamber. She is also the face of the Young Professionals group that is run out of the chamber and has been active in her campaign.
This was Bryan’s first political run and she did not make the decision to enter the race until the final two days of qualifying in March.
One of the issues House has raised is the fact that Bryan is the executive vice president for community development and growth, for the Chamber of Commerce. The Development Authority, which is a quasi-governmental agency that recruits and retains business, gets about $1 million a year from the city property tax revenue. The Development Authority is run out of the chamber under a contract with the city.
House has contended that is a conflict of interest.
“If you look at the Georgia Code, and even to some degree the city ethics ordinance, a government official is not supposed to have a direct or indirect interest with an entity that is under contract with an agency in which they are an official for,” House said. “I think there will be times, and not every day, where there will be a conflict of interest. At this point, the city attorney has indicated there is not one, at least from what I understand.”
Bryan has never seen it as a conflict that would keep her from seeking the office.
“John’s campaign has tried to use that,” Bryan said. “... What I do at the chamber — I am not saying that it doesn’t have anything to do with economic development — but my focus is community development and leadership development, the things like Intercity Leadership Conference and Young Professionals. In the grand scheme, it is like saying the person who provides copy services to the city can’t run for office.”
