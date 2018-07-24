Woman accused of firing shots at boyfriend during dispute on Surrey Lane

A woman is accused of firing warning shots Monday at her boyfriend on Surrey Lane after the man went to her house to fight some people, Columbus police said.
Jasheeda Greene and Eddie Westbrook, both 40, of Columbus each faces one count of reckless conduct. Greene also was charged with discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Police were called about 9:48 p.m. to 3637 Surrey Lane to check shots fired at a person. Westbrook told police that several men called him from Greene’s house and he went there to fight some people. He was outside the house when two warning shots were fired into the ground, police said.
Before shots were fired, Greene said Westbrook had visited the house five times that day. The shots were fired to scare Westbrook away from the house, police said.
