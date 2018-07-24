Man, woman dead in apparent assault and self-inflicted gunshot in Barbour County

A man and a woman are dead after an apparent assault and self-inflicted gunshot Monday in the 700 block of Barbour County Road 17, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation said in a release.
The victim was identified as Ralph Williams Jr., who died after he was transported by air to a hospital in Montgomery. Williams of Ozark, Ala., was suffering from injuries caused by gunfire and an edged weapon. Shaleka Russaw, 27, of Louisville , Ala., was found outside the residence and pronounced dead at the scene of what’s believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the torso. She was identified as the suspect in the assault.
The investigation was requested by Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw. The sheriff’s office received a call on an assault at 1:30 p.m. and deputies arrived about 10 minutes later.
A motive in the assault is unclear as the investigation continues. After the investigation is completed, the SBI will turn it over to the Barbour County District Attorney.
