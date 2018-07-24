Man dies after two-vehicle collision on U.S. 280 near Opelika

A collision on U.S. 280 east of Opelika has left an Alexander City man dead, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Monday.
Chris Frederick Walker, 58, was pronounced dead of blunt force injuries at the scene of the 12:30 p.m. crash in the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 280 just outside the city limits, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.
Alabama State Troopers said Walker was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when it collided with a 2002 Lexus RX300, left the road and struck several trees. Harris said Walker’s eastbound vehicle apparently hydroplaned, causing him to lose control and leave the roadway.
A passenger in Walker’s vehicle and the 55-year-old driver of the Lexus were both transported by ambulance to East Alabama Medical Center and treated for serious injuries.
All occupants were wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation by troopers and Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Weather may have been a factor on the wet road at the time of the crash, Harris said. It was raining or had been before the crash.
Comments