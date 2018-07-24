Watch Chef Jamie Keating prepare dishes for restaurant week

Watch the master at work in the kitchen , and get a few tips from Epic Restaurant Chef Jamie Keating as he prepares five lunch entrees and three desserts for Restaurant Week
By
If God showed up and showed out

Thirty four volunteers from the Church of the Highlands in Opelika worked July 14 at Loving Touch, The Home for Veterans in Smiths Station, Al. The church had more than 650 volunteers at multiple serve projects, said church member Tim Maggart.