Columbus, Phenix City weather for July 25 from WRBL’s Bob Jeswald

Take a look at the weather forecast for Wednesday, July 25 from WRBL meteorologist Bob Jeswald.
By
If God showed up and showed out

Latest News

If God showed up and showed out

Thirty four volunteers from the Church of the Highlands in Opelika worked July 14 at Loving Touch, The Home for Veterans in Smiths Station, Al. The church had more than 650 volunteers at multiple serve projects, said church member Tim Maggart.