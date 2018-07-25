Failing to use signal leads to pandering, prostitution charges for man, 79, woman, 66

Failing to use a turn signal led to police charge a woman with prostitution and man for pandering after they were stopped on 35th Street.
Alix Berry, 66, and Bobby Mathis, 79, both of Columbus, were taken into custody about 1:11 p.m. Tuesday at Third Avenue and 35th Street. Berry faces one count of prostitution and Mathis was charged with pandering, failing to signal and having an open container . Both were taken to the Muscogee County Jail for a hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Two police officers were patrolling the area when they spotted a green 1998 S-10 Chevrolet truck driven by Mathis make a left turn on 35th Street without using a turn signal.
Berry, who lives near the area, has been arrested in the past for prostitution. Mathis told police he was going to exchange $20 for sex. Officers also found an open container of alcohol inside the pickup.
Under state law, pandering is an act of providing what someone else needs or requires, including recruiting prostitutes and soliciting clients for prostitutes.
