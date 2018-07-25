Teen accused of firing gun while walking down 19th Avenue

A teen was arrested late Tuesday after shots were fired into the air on 19th Avenue, Columbus police said.
Alan Joshua Jenkins, 18, of Columbus was charged with one count of reckless conduct and discharging a firearm in the city. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail for a hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called to the 4900 block of 19th Street about 7:58 p.m. to check on a woman and a man with no shirt firing a pistol. Police located Jenkins who was taken into custody without incident.
