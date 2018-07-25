Police: Woman was intoxicated and on medication before two shots fired at boyfriend

A 40-year-old woman accused of firing two shots at her boyfriend was intoxicated and taking medication before the Monday shooting on Surrey Lane, a Columbus police officer testified in Recorder’s Court Wednesday.
Jasheeda Greene pleaded not guilty to one count of reckless conduct and discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. Judge Julius Hunter denied a request from Greene’s public defender Michael Bodiford to dismiss the discharging a firearm under the influence charge because she wasn’t given a breath test after her arrest and the law states a person must be at least 0.08 grams.
“I think it’s going to be a jury question,” Hunter told Bodiford before setting bond at $2,250 and sending the charges to State Court.
Officer Bill Williams said police were called about 9:48 p.m. to 3637 Surrey Lane to check on shots fired at a person. Eddie Westbrook told police that several men called him from Greene’s house and he had argued with her at the house.
Williams said Westbrook had made multiple visits to the house during the day. “She was tired of talking to him,” the officer testified. “She opened the door and fired.”
He was outside the house when two warning shots were fired into the ground, police said. She was trying to scare him away from the house.
Greene told police that she had been drinking alcohol during the day and taken some benadryl, a medication used to treat allergies.
Westbrook, 40, was also charged with one count of reckless conduct in connection with the dispute. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail but was later released on bond.
Comments