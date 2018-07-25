Grandmother serenades Columbus teen upon his return from prestigious camp
Sharon Harrison, the maternal grandmother of Kendrick High School rising senior Darian Holcomb, sings during the July 25, 2018, reception in the school's cafeteria to welcome Darian back from the Experimental Aviation Association Air Academy Camp.
The renovation of the two powerhouses at the Eagle & Phenix complex on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Georgia is nearly complete. Here's a quick tour showing where construction stands, and a look at the amazing view from the site.
Newly-elected city councilor John House says that although he is a Republican, partisan issues don't have much impact, "because we're all worried about crime, and jobs, and roads and all those kinds of things."
Nonic chef Zach Thompson and bar manager Chris Holmes describe the dishes created for their Restaurant Week special. Beer pairings are always recommended, watch the Ledger-Enquirer Facebook Live post for these paired brews
A bride in New Orleans, Louisiana, pulled off a wedding day surprise her Alabama Crimson Tide-supporting groom won’t forget after she filled their wedding cake with Louisiana State University (LSU) inspired filling.
Thirty four volunteers from the Church of the Highlands in Opelika worked July 14 at Loving Touch, The Home for Veterans in Smiths Station, Al. The church had more than 650 volunteers at multiple serve projects, said church member Tim Maggart.
Dr. Jonathan Liss, founder of the Columbus Memory Center, spoke at a Friday morning news conference about the role Columbus residents have played in the Columbus Memory Project, and the project's role in Alzheimer's treatment.
Watch as the prosecution describes surveillance video of James Oliver running from the crime scene after Bobby Jerome Seawright, Jr., was shot and killed. The defense counters that trial evidence does not positively identify his client
Columbus High rising senior Libby Paul has collected more than 2,000 books and is giving them to students who eat for free this summer as part of the Seamless Summer Feeding Program in Muscogee County schools. The program is Feeding and Reading.
Arthur James Jones was 14 years old when he was jailed for burglary and 15 when he was convicted and sent to state prison. For nine years, he knew no other life. All that changed Wednesday, when freed at age 23. This is his story.