Grandmother charged after 4-year-old girl was left in car at Peachtree Mall

A Columbus grandmother is accused of leaving a 4-year-old girl alone Wednesday in a car at Peachtree Mall , police said.
Gwendolyn Short, 58, was charged with one count of reckless conduct in the 5:09 p.m. incident at 3091 Manchester Expressway in the Macy’s parking lot. She was arrested at the scene, taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond.
Two officers were called to the shopping center to check on a child left unattended in a vehicle. Police found witnesses and emergency personnel checking on the girl who was treated at the scene.
The high temperature in Columbus on Wednesday was 92 degrees.
The National Safety Council states that 37 children under age 15 die each year after they were left in a vehicle.
Cars can heat up to dangerous temperatures even with the window cracked open, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children are especially at risk of getting heat stroke or dying.
Here are some tips if you are traveling with children or pets:
Never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open.
Keep a stuffed animal in the car seat to remind you that a child is in the car. Place the stuffed animal in the front with the driver when the child is buckled in the seat.
Before leaving your car, check to be sure that everyone is out of the car. Check for any children who have fallen asleep in the car.
