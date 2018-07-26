One injured in shooting on Ticknor Drive

A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.
Police Maj. J.D. Hawk of the Investigative Services Bureau said detectives were on the scene gathering information. Police sealed off the east corner of the apartment complex with yellow tape while the shooting was under investigation.
More details will be released as they become available.
Comments