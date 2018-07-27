Mobile home park shooting on Veterans Parkway leaves man, 36, dead, police said

A man is dead of multiple gunshots after a Thursday shooting at a mobile home park on Veterans Parkway, Opelika, Ala., police said.
Antonio D. Drisker, 36, of Opelika was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:37 p.m. shooting, said Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. His body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.
Police were called to check on a person who had been shot in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway. Officers found the victim dead at the scene.
In the early stages of the investigation, it’s unclear what led to the shooting. The person or persons involved in the death had left the scene by the time law enforcement personnel arrived.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220. You may also contact the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous if you wish.
