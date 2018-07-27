Watch Chef Morten in the kitchen as he prepares his menu items for Restaurant Week 2018

Chef Morten Wulff of Morten's at Old Town describes his menu of smoked salmon mousse, Belgian endive salad with blueberry vinaigrette, blackened trout with forbidden rice, smoked pork spinalis with peach sauce and almond cake for Restaurant Week 2018
Police: Afternoon shooting leaves one injured

A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.

If God showed up and showed out

Thirty four volunteers from the Church of the Highlands in Opelika worked July 14 at Loving Touch, The Home for Veterans in Smiths Station, Al. The church had more than 650 volunteers at multiple serve projects, said church member Tim Maggart.