Man, woman face child cruelty charge after boy, 6, found crossing busy Second Avenue

A Columbus man and woman are facing child cruelty charges after a 6-year-old boy was found walking alone across a busy section of Second Avenue, Columbus police said.
Paul Dean Crossen, 56, and Sonja Misun Price, 42, were arrested about 7:45 a.m. Friday on an outstanding warrant for cruelty to children. Both are held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The charges against the couple stem from an incident that occurred July 25 in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. Police were sent to Second Avenue and 29th Street to check on a young boy who was seen crossing the busy intersection without any supervision.
Crossing the street at that location would have placed the boy at the Valley Rescue Mission where officials housed the homeless and feed the hungry daily.
A report on the child was referred to the Department of Family and Children Services.
