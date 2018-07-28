Suspect charged in Circle K armed robbery

Darnelle Thomas \
By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

July 28, 2018 03:13 PM

A suspect was charged with armed robbery shortly after the Circle K was robbed on Veterans Parkway late Friday, Columbus police said.

Darnelle Thomas, 36, was also charged with one count of aggravated assault and possession of a knife or firearm during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a hearing in Recorder’s Court.

At 11:33 p.m., police were called to the 1445 Veterans Parkway convenience store to check on a report of armed robbery.

