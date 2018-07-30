Third public meeting set on developing Columbus’ Standing Boy Creek State Park

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has set a third public meeting on its controversial plans for developing Standing Boy Creek State Park at 2120 Old River Road in Columbus.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road.
During the last public meeting Feb. 23, 2017, residents living near the 1,580-acre site currently operated as a wildlife management area objected to the state’s proposal to develop 100 acres with these additions:
A main entrance with a visitor center, staff housing and parking; an archery range with seven shooting lanes plus restrooms, amenities and overflow parking; a 3½- to 4-acre dog park; a 6½- to 7-acre “large event lawn”; a “large event pavilion” with parking and a capacity for 200 to 300 visitors; a “small event lawn”; a splash pad and playground; bus parking for a nature trail; yurts, treehouses and 12 cottages; a boat launch; a fishing pier; an “adventure area” with a disc golf course, ziplines, overnight facilities, restrooms, first-aid and staff buildings; 10 miles of hiking trails; and 20 miles of mountain bike trails.
Currently the property is undeveloped, except for gates and unpaved roads. It is open for fishing, hiking, biking, horseback riding and managed hunting.
Some neighbors objected to the extensive development the state proposed.
Now the state proposes to add only a gravel parking area for visitors and about 25 miles of developed trails for hikers and mountain bikers, said Wes Robinson, the DNR director of public relations.
“We want something low impact,” he said Monday.
He said the state has no plans to reduce public access to the property.
