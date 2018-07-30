Columbus, Phenix City weather for July 31 from WRBL’s Bob Jeswald

The Rapids, a major project that will transform the riverfront in downtown Columbus has taken shape just north of the 13th Street bridge. It's a 226-unit apartment complex and will also feature restaurant and retail space.
A section of the Riverview Apartments in Phenix City is being leveled to make way for the new Whitewater Village under the Phenix City Housing Authority. Officials envision a mixed income and mixed use neighborhood that will revitalize downtown
Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk Shasta Glover talks about the experience she has and why she feels it qualifies her to continue serving in her current role. Glover was appointed to replace Ann Hardman after Hardman's death in March.
Chef Morten Wulff of Morten's at Old Town describes his menu of smoked salmon mousse, Belgian endive salad with blueberry vinaigrette, blackened trout with forbidden rice, smoked pork spinalis with peach sauce and almond cake for Restaurant Week 2018
A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.
Christmas came early for several local agencies thanks to a local financial institution. Kinetic Credit Union finished a month-long celebration of Christmas in July by donating much-needed items and money to several local agencies.
The renovation of the two powerhouses at the Eagle & Phenix complex on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Georgia is nearly complete. Here's a quick tour showing where construction stands, and a look at the amazing view from the site.
Sharon Harrison, the maternal grandmother of Kendrick High School rising senior Darian Holcomb, sings during the July 25, 2018, reception in the school's cafeteria to welcome Darian back from the Experimental Aviation Association Air Academy Camp.
Newly-elected city councilor John House says that although he is a Republican, partisan issues don't have much impact, "because we're all worried about crime, and jobs, and roads and all those kinds of things."
Nonic chef Zach Thompson and bar manager Chris Holmes describe the dishes created for their Restaurant Week special. Beer pairings are always recommended, watch the Ledger-Enquirer Facebook Live post for these paired brews
A bride in New Orleans, Louisiana, pulled off a wedding day surprise her Alabama Crimson Tide-supporting groom won’t forget after she filled their wedding cake with Louisiana State University (LSU) inspired filling.