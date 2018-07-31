Man, 37, dies after shooting on Hunter Ridge Circle

A shooting on Hunter Ridge Circle has left a man dead and police searching for the gunman, Columbus authorities said .
James Richardson Jr. , 37, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 9:56 p.m. Monday inside a home at 6145 Hunter Ridge Circle, said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. Richardson’s body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur on Wednesday for an autopsy.
Worley said the death is a homicide and it’s under investigation by Columbus police.
More details will be made available as they are released.
