Columbus police working homicide scene on Dawson Steet

Columbus police are investigating a homicide that happened late Thursday morning on Dawson Street, near 28th Avenue, Maj. J.D. Hawk confirmed. The call to police came in just after 11 a.m.
Police: Afternoon shooting leaves one injured

Crime

A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.