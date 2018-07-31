Food-ordering service Grubhub sinks its teeth into the Columbus market

The rapidly expanding food-ordering service Grubhub said Tuesday it is set to take a bite out of the Columbus market that already has an established competitor called Waitr.
Chicago-based Grubhub already has lined up a handful of local eateries, with the number expected to grow in the coming weeks. According to its online site, they include Fountain City Coffee, Krystal, Ed’s Bar-B-Que, Momma Goldberg’s Deli, La Comida Sana, Po-Boy City, Cafe Le Rue, The Blue Iguana Bar & Grill, Wheelys Cafe & General Store, How Sweet It Is Cake Studio & Dessert Shop and Hooters. A release from the company’s public relations firm said Mandarin House and Honeybaked Ham also are with its service.
Grubhub said customers can place orders through their smartphones or at Grubhub.com. It also said Columbus customers may get free delivery on their orders until Aug. 21 by using the code: TASTE18. The company says its service is free, with delivery fees set by the restaurants. It has a frequently-asked-questions page online.
The size and scope Grubhub can be found in its quarterly earnings report issued last week. The company, with its stock traded on the New York Stock Exchange, posted a profit of just over $30 million on revenues of $240 million. It works with more than 85,000 restaurants in more than 1,600 U.S. cities, as well as in London, England.
Grubhub’s entrance into the Columbus market follows that of Lake Charles, La.-based Waitr, which made its local debut in February and currently has a large number of restaurants from which it makes deliveries.
